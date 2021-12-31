The ex of Men and Women said he could not sleep at night due to an unpleasant smell

Alessandro Basciano has made several girls lose their minds since entering the house. In particular, Sophie and Jessica were the most affected by the entry of the ex of Men and Women. He in the presentation clip had also mentioned the name of Soleil as a possible interesting girl, but over the days this attraction has gradually faded mainly because the girl has no intention of making the same mistake she made with Alex Belli.

Since Alessandro has been in the house he has decided to sleep in the room where there is a single bed together with the other roommates. But for a few days now, the 30-year-old has been complaining of not being able to rest properly due to an unpleasant smell that bothers him.

After suspecting Giacomo Urtis, Basciano pointed the finger at Soleil: “She doesn’t wash and her feet stink” – he said. An unpleasant phrase that did not go unnoticed by the people of the network. However, many believe that his attitude towards the influencer is due to the fact that she gave him a two of spades. And indeed the suspicions are not entirely unfounded.

But in the last few hours the young man also wanted to cool down his relationship with Sophie Codegoni. Talking with Manila Nazzaro, the former suitor of Men and Women has revealed his doubts and his perplexities about the relationship born in the House with the girl.

“I like it a lot, but we have to understand if we are temperamentally compatible” – he confessed. “Anyway, you understand that on the outside, not here” – replied the Nazzaro causing the reaction of the gieffino “Will I figure it out? I need the facts because otherwise… she’s a beautiful girl, but if it makes a difference, if it’s worth it or not, I want to understand that. We need to understand and evaluate “.