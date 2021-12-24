The two are getting closer and closer. And she keeps blurting out what Jessica tells him without her knowledge

The entrance of Alessandro Basciano has wreaked havoc on the Big Brother Vip. If the authors thought of replacing Alex Belli’s farewell with another person capable of creating dynamics that are talked about a lot, they hit the spot. The former tronista of Men and Women immediately slipped between two fires called: Soleil Sorge and Sophie Codegoni.

On the first one he found a closed door: “Okay, you like me, but I’m out of the game. Not just because I’m not free, but because I understand a mile away when one wants to play. I read games too well like yours”- he told him. On the second, however, knowledge proceeds and also at full speed. Sophie’s approach has angered Jessica Selassié annoyed that she told him some of her private things.

Yesterday the princess had a crisis, but Codegoni reassured her: “Quiet, I told Ale that for me now there can be nothing because I also think of you and Gianmaria. Then it is not true that I spend all the time with him and that we flirted. Honey, we just played pool. I’m not going to do anything else now, for me you come first“.

Too bad that in the sauna with Alessandro, Sophie told him everything. “Jessy came up to me and told me I’m a bitch because I actually like you even though I say no. He just said to me ‘you know I like it too, so if you like it you have to tell me’. I told her that there may be an interest on a physical and perhaps a mental level. Then even temperamentally I like you“. In short, an internal jealousy is manifesting between the two friends.

Meanwhile, Sophie spent the night with Alessandro. The two were under the covers until the end of the live show at 6 in the morning, between caresses, sighs and scratches.