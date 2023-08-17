These are the words of the writer: “They have been 41 hard days, but now my conditions are good”

Over the past few hours Alexander Baricco he became the protagonist of an announcement that is making the rounds on the web and which has greatly alarmed his fans. The writer chose social media to reveal that he underwent a bone marrow transplant due to the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia he suffers from.

Through a social post Alessandro Baricco revealed that he was discharged from the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after undergoing a bone marrow transplant due to myelomonocytic leukemia from which he suffers. These were the words with which the writer made the announcement:

I have news again to give. Two days ago I was discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where I underwent a second bone marrow transplant in Prof. Ciceri’s ward (the disease had come back, I had to do it). The doctors (Dr. Peccatori’s team, all serenely excellent) say that it went well and that my conditions are good.

Later it writer he added:

All I know is that it’s been a tough 41 days, but now everything is great. I also made it because my partner Gloria is an incredible woman, my family is made up of very tough people and my friends have never left me alone. Oh how I thank you all. Now I get back on my feet looking at the centuries-old trees which, as Coccia and Mancuso taught me, know how to live better than us.

To then conclude: