One of the most beloved contemporary writers of all time, Alessandro Baricco, has announced that he is ill. The 63-year-old writer posted the news on social networks that we never wanted to read.

Alessandro Baricco is suffering from myelomoncitic leukemia and will have to undergo some rather important treatments. The announcement blew everyone away with its announcement:

Um, there is news to give and this time I have to give it myself, personally. Not great, I warn. What happened is that five months ago I was diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. I was upset, but not that bad, come on. When you have such a disease the best thing you can do is undergo a blood stem cell transplant, which I will do in a couple of days (well, it’s not that simple, we’ve been working on it for months, it’s a work of patience. ).

Alessandro Baricco explained that to donate the stem cells will be his sister with whom he already has a wonderful relationship: “My sister Enrica, a woman who in my eyes was already quite special before this adventure, let alone now, will give me the stem cells. I wouldn’t want to add much more. Maybe, well, I still want to say that every moment I feel the good fortune of living all this with many true friends around, smart children, an irresistible life partner, and the best Bull since the Scudetto. “

For the moment, the writer will dedicate himself only to his family and loved ones, he himself remains optimistic and believes in the work of doctors so as to conclude his post as follows: