The two have not appeared together on social media for some time and the fans are worried.

Alexander Proximity And Ida Platano they are one of the most followed and appreciated couples to come out of Men and women. For some time now, the two have no longer appeared together on social networks and lately they have also been spending holidays separately.

For this reason, fans of the couple immediately became concerned that there may be a crisis between them given the clues.

To fuel the rumors even more, Alessandro also thought about it, who published a phrase taken from a book in the Instagram stories and many immediately thought it was addressed to Ida.

The sentence in question is taken from the novel The Order of Time by Charles Rovelli And he says: “The difference between things and events is that things last over time. Events have a limited duration. A prototype of a thing is a stone: we can ask ourselves where it will be tomorrow. While a kiss is an event. There’s no point wondering where the kiss went tomorrow. The world is made of networks of kisses, not stones“.

The many who follow the couple thought that Alexander turned to Ida and they replied asking for guidance. He would have said that he was a reading enthusiast and that that sentence had particularly struck him so much that he wanted to share it with his fans. In short, no reference to Ida.

Apparently the reason for the distance in this period is only work. In fact, the two would be very busy professionally and were forced to move away a bit. If so, we could soon go back to seeing them together without problems.

Otherwise, all that remains is to wait for some official communication from the two to explain the reason for the distance and if it is actually to be attributed to sentimental crises between them.