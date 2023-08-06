The pianist Alessandro Alessandro died after a long illness at the age of 62. He is known for having participated in various television broadcasts, including the Maurizio Costanzo Show and Marta Flavi’s marriage agency. He had been ill with cancer for two years and leaves behind his wife Cristina Guerra, a Tg1 journalist, and their three twin sons, Carlo, Luca and Gabriele.

Originally from Roscigno, in the province of Salerno, he had started out in piano bars and had then become a familiar face on the small screen, replacing Franco Bracardi, the historic pianist of the Maurizio Costanzo Show for a time. He had also remained on TV in the 90s and was the regular master of the broadcast from 1987 to 1996.

Marta Flavi recalled it with a message on social media: «Just now I learned that Alessandro is no longer here. My friend, I loved you very much and you loved me. I dreaded this news and it came. You fought like a warrior and you were very strong. You have always given us all your smile and positivity. I will miss you very much, our daily phone calls your jokes the laughter. Rest in peace darling.”

Alessandro had also collaborated with various important musicians, from Lucio Dalla to Renato Zero and Antonello Venditti, and had become a known name in Roman nightlife, playing in various clubs in the capital including the piano bar “Tutti a prua” in Piazza Cavour.

The mayor of Roscigno, his country of origin, remembered him on Facebook: «The municipal administration of Roscigno joins the pain of the Alessandro family for the loss of dear maestro Alessandro, who for many years gave prestige as roscignolo to music Italian”.