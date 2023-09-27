Alessandria shocked by the crazy gesture of Martino Benzi, who this morning exterminated his family and then took his own life

He was called Martino Benzi the 67 year old man who committed a real massacre this morning in Alessandria. He first stabbed his wife and 17-year-old son to death in the family home. Subsequently he allegedly went to the nursing home where her mother-in-law was hospitalized, he also killed her and then took his own life.

A shocking tragedy occurred this morning Alexandria, in Piedmont. An entire family exterminated by a man, who ultimately took his own life.

Four victimstwo crime scenes and an investigation that will try to shed as much light as possible on an affair that has shocked not only Alessandria, but the whole of Italy.

The author of the crazy gesture is Martino Benzi, a 67 year old engineer very well known and respected.

In the morning he went to the facility Rsa Michel of Piazza della Divina Provvidenza, armed with a knife, and with several blows took the life of his mother-in-law, Mrs. Carla Schifoa 78-year-old hospitalized in that nursing home.

Immediately afterwards, with the same knife and in the same place, the man turned the weapon towards himself and cut his throat he ended his life.

Martino Benzi had also killed his wife and son

The arrival of the items was immediate authority on site, who after having carried out the findings and given names to the victims, have tried to contact the family by Martino Benzi.

However, they discovered that his wife had not gone to work and that their 17-year-old son was not present at school.

Hence the decision of the authorities go home of the Benzi family, in via Lombroso, where they entered after breaking down the door.

Once in, they did the bitter discovery. The bodies of both, Monica Berta 55 years old and 17 year old Matteothey too lay lifeless on the ground, most likely killed by Benzi.

It is not yet clear whether the latter were murdered by same weapon used in the retirement home, but there is no doubt that the hand was the same.

Rumors speak of the discovery of a ticket left by the 67-year-old, where there could probably be the explanation for such an extreme and crazy gesture.

They will follow updates about this tragic story.