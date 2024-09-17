Conviction at 30 years old for Luca Orlandi: for the court of Alessandria, the young man from Sale is the author of the brutal crime of June 2022, victim Norma Megardi, a former English teacher who had rented her agricultural land to Orlandi, but had not received the rent for some time.

This is the sentence pronounced today, September 17, in the Court of Assizes in Alessandria, at the end of a year of marathon hearings to reconstruct what happened on that late afternoon in June two years ago.

The decision came after seven long hours of deliberation, with understandable tension among the victim’s family, first and foremost her son Victor Andrini (who yesterday, September 16, posted on social media a touching last memory of his mother, a trip to the seaside a few days before she was killed) and the parents of the accused, who were always present in the courtroom to profess his innocence.

The parents themselves, together with their son, were sentenced to 4 years and 6 months for slander.

