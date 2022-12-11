In a serious accidentbetween the night of 10 and 11 December, between Cantalupo and Cabanette, near the level crossing, in the Alessandria they three boys lost their lives And two I am hospitalized in critical condition, they all traveled in the same car.

In all the boys involved there are seven of them and all Italiansincluding a girl from 15 years died instantly, after being thrown out of the car. The crash occurred along the provincial road 244. Driving thecar there was a young man of 23 years. The two people hospitalized in red code, including a 16-year-old who was immediately taken to the operating room, and two in yellow code. On the spot the carabinieri and the firefighters.

From an initial reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident, the boys, who seven of them traveled in a Peugeot, shortly before the crash they had already been noticed by a carabinieri patrol, but once pursued they would increase speed in an attempt to make the military lose track of them. Thus they would have arrived on the road that crosses the countryside and leads to Cantalupo. Near the level crossingdriver, he would have lost control also due to the thick fog of the night ending up in the garden of a house. A carambola that gave neither him nor his two friends a chance: thrown into the street they died instantly.

The others wounded were taken to hospital between Novi and Alessandria. On the bodies, available to the prosecutor’s office, alcohol tests have already been prepared to understand if young people, who in all likelihood were returning from an evening of drinking. Due to the accident, Rfi interrupted the railway line between Alessandria and Acqui and activated a replacement service by bus.

