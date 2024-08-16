Alessandria, car falls from bridge and ends up in river: one dead and one seriously injured

Serious accident automotive in the late evening of August 15th in Alexandriaa car travelling on the Tiziano bridge, for reasons yet to be ascertained, suddenly skidded and fell from the bridge that crosses the Tanaro southwest of the city, ending up in the river waters. On board there was a man and a womanshe was extracted alive from the cockpit but is seriously injured and in a state of shock, there was nothing that could be done for him: he is died. The local police arrived immediately on site Firefighters and the 118 emergency workers.

The injured woman, after being stabilized on site, was rushed to hospital of Alexandria. Nothing to be done instead for the man driving the vehicle: the body was recovered by rescuers and the coroner certified his death. The firefighters then hooked the car with the crane and placed it on the asphalt. The bridge was closed to traffic to allow the barriers to be restored.