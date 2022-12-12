Seven boys were traveling in the car, which was trying to escape from the Carabinieri. Three of them were killed instantly

Three boys very young people lost their lives in the early hours of dawn yesterday, Sunday 11 December, after the car in which they were traveling with 4 other friends crashed into a level crossing. According to reports, the driver, who survived, was trying to escape from a Carabinieri patrol who had ordered him to stop.

Another one yet another massacre on Italian roads, which turned black last weekend. That of the Saturday night massacres continues to be a plague that is tearing the country far and wide and does not seem to want to appease.

The last one took place around 4:00 in the morning yesterday, Sunday 11 December, in the province of Alexandria.

They were traveling in a car seven boys, all very young. Four of them were just over 20 years old, three others were even minors. They were probably returning from an evening in a club when the irreparable happened.

A Carabinieri patrol seems to have intimated to the driver, a 22-year-old boy, to stop for a check. Probably to avoid penalties, the young man accelerated with the intention of sow the military.

However, due to the high speed and the wet asphalt, the 22-year-old lost control of the car which first hit a guard rail, then a level crossing and finally ended up inside the courtyard of a house.

Who are the three boys who lost their lives

The balance of the accident was tragic. Three of the seven boys who were in the car were killed instantly. Their names were Lorenzo Pantuosco, Lorenzo Vancheri and Denise Maspi and they were respectively 23, 21 and 15 years old.

The others are all hospitalized in serious condition, but their lives do not appear to be in danger. Among these also the driverwhich is guarded by the police and will now have to answer for the crime of multiple vehicular homicide. The results of the toxicological tests are also awaited to understand if, at the time of the crash, he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Reached by journalists, the house owner where the car ended up after the collision, he recounted the creepy scene in front of which he found himself.