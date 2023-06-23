More violence among young people. This time it is a 15-year-old boy from Cassano Spinola (Alessandria) who would have been kicked and punched in a sort of initiation rite and ended up with a reserved prognosis.

The mayor Alessandro Busseri also intervened on the matter: “If the facts were confirmed, we don’t like them”. The facts in question are the punches and kicks inflicted on a fifteen-year-old at the end of his birthday party. The same guests at the party attacked him in a sort of initiation rite known as “the drain”, which ended up punctually on social media. However, the rite sent the birthday boy into a reserved prognosis. The boy’s mother denounced the episode, with a photo to the newspaper “La Stampa”.

The story dates back to Sunday, when the boy, just after the celebrations for his fifteenth birthday in a club in Cassano, was kicked and punched by his friends. It is a rather common initiation rite according to the boys, which however left the minor in serious condition, due to some internal injuries, including one to the spleen. The video of the beating would later end up on social media and therefore also in the hands of the family.

A “tradition” that seems to be quite widespread in the area: “At the end of lunch or dinner, all together cheerfully jump on the birthday boy, hitting him with fists and slaps but without being too loud. Usually – two kids admit to the Turin newspaper – the dump is done on the eighteenth birthday but sometimes also on other occasions. We don’t think it’s done only here in Cassano”. The 15-year-old did not want to go to the hospital, hiding the matter from his family, but after a few days spent in pain, the story came out. After going to the emergency room, the boy is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis, while the doctors are evaluating the possibility of surgical intervention.