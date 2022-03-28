I couldn’t have been more proud. the mexican singer Alessandra Rosaldo shared a video on her official Instagram account, along with a moving message dedicated to her husband Eugenio Derbez, after the film in which she acts, “CODA”, won the statuette for best film at the 94th edition of the Awards Oscar.

The couple have been married for 16 years and seem to be happier than ever. Despite this, Rosaldo could not accompany the Mexican interpreter to the award ceremony because she is filming the 90spoptour in Puebla. For this reason, the actress also enjoyed the awards at home accompanied by her family and her little daughter, Aitana Derbez. It was there when they saw the emotional moment after Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli announce that “CODA” It won in the category of best film.

Alessandra screamed with emotion as she pointed to her husband going up with the entire team to celebrate the triumph of the film in which he participated. “There’s dad, what a thrill! Dad won, dad won. My love, my love, congratulations, there you are, there you are, there you are…”, said the artist, clearly moved.

“A piece of my heart is broken for not having been there with you at that moment, but I have to say that it was beautiful to live it with Aitana and together applaud you, celebrate you and see you shine on that stage. We love you with all our soul and we are immensely proud of you” , Said the post that the Mexican uploaded accompanying the video. Eugenio reposted the post on his Instagram stories adding the message: “They are always there. Always” and a heart emoji.

The Latino artist community celebrates the triumph of Eugenio Derbez

There were many Latin American personalities who congratulated the actor from “The Teddy Family”. Galilea Montijo, Valentina Batta and david solomon They commented on Alessandra’s post saying things like: “What a great emotion!!! Congratulations”, “Many congratulations”, “What happiness”, “I love you”.

The “CODA” actor received many greetings from all kinds of celebrities, such as the soccer player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Martha debayle, omar chaparro, Adrian Uribe and of course their children Vadhir and Jose Eduardo Derbez.