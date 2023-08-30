Alessandra Mussolini on Andrea Giambruno: “Medieval phrase”

“It was unheard of violence”: this is how Alessandra Mussolini, MEP of Forza Italia, comments on the statements of Andrea Giambruno, journalist and companion of Giorgia Meloni, who ended up at the center of controversy for his statements on sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano.

Interviewed by The Republic, Alessandra Mussolini states that this is “a very serious fact, especially if pronounced by those who are required to be as impartial as possible and at a time when feminicides are the order of the day. An opinion like this cannot be given, even more so if the one you express takes us straight back to the Middle Ages. When we speak, there are always consequences, there is no denial or contextualization that holds”.

“With Giambruno’s statement we are at the usual: a man who says “you asked for it”. What they don’t want to understand is that if I wanted to, I should have the right to walk with my butt in full view, because there’s nothing that justifies a violent man. Rape is rape, if we don’t understand this, it’s really over for us women” adds the MEP.

On the relationship between Prime Minister Meloni and the journalist, Alessandra Mussolini declares: “I am not interested in the sentimental bond, but in the widespread mentality. Like Meloni’s boyfriend there are thousands, he is simply one more. It becomes more serious because those words were said in front of an audience of women, once again fueling the fear of reporting. If we didn’t think about the consequences for those who are victims and listen to it, we would simply have to respond with a raspberry, because in 2023 these things can no longer be heard”.

“Today girls have more courage, but the mentality is still worrying. The jokes, the pats on the butt, the student spirit spread in spite of women are sores we are living with. This superficiality leads us to accept everything, such as Giambruno’s statement, which risks weakening years of battles” concludes the MEP.