25 people have published inappropriate comments after the death of Alessandra Matteuzzi: the postal police are looking for them

25 people have been reported by the family of Alessandra Matteuzzithe 56-year-old woman who died at the hands of her ex Giovanni Padovani.

The police are working to track them down, they are accused of having posted comments and sent misplaced messageson social networks, tarnishing the reputation of the deceased woman.

The haters, which the postal police are trying to find, have criticized Alessandra Matteuzzi’s way of dressing, have published insults and hateful words. Someone even gave blame his attitudes, for the reaction of the 27-year-old footballer. The latter showed up in the 56-year-old’s house and attacked her with a hammer and a wrought iron bench.

They met on social media, they started dating, but then Giovanni Padovani started to behave obsessively. He was possessive and jealous, he checked her every minute, he even managed to steal her passwords and hired a private investigator to check her. His paranoia had convinced him that Alessandra did betrayed. She once she had turned off the power, to force her to go down to the counters, while he was stealthily waiting for her. Another time he had put sugar in the tank of the car.

Alessandra Matteuzzi had denounced her ex

Matteuzzi was frightened and exasperatedso much so that he had decided to report it to the authorities. But before the investigations or any measures could start, Giovanni Padovani broke his life forever.

The neighbors, alarmed by the shouts of Alessandra Matteuzzi, alerted the rescuers and the police. Padovani was well aware of his actions, so much so that he remained to wait for the agents and got arrestedwithout putting the slightest resistance.

Today the 56-year-old is gone and he cannot defend himself from those 25 people who have muddied and criticized it. Even a director of the White Cross wrote a comment on social media that is went viral and which has led to consequences in the workplace: “Anyway, how she went too, of course the boy was jealous.”