The Court of Assizes of Bologna sentenced Giovanni Padovani, the 28-year-old footballer who put an end to the life of his 56-year-old ex-girlfriend, to life imprisonment Alessandra Matteuzzi. A few hours ago, the reasons that led to the sentence were released. No madness, no psychiatric problem, the defendant's was a well-planned revenge:

It is improper to attribute the murder to an unhealthy jealousy of the accused, which, if anything, constituted the motive for the crime of persecutory acts, while the murder was motivated by an irresistible desire for revenge, one of the most unreasonable, yet imperative feelings .

For the judges, therefore, it would not have been a crime of love, but a “crime for honor“. Giovanni Padovani had planned everything, no impulsive gestures. He had studied it and also revealed it to other people through words which, read now, would be proof of it. The footballer had also written some notes on his cell phone.

A real ambush, the murderous conduct was matured and announced. Implemented according to a predetermined plan, including the choice of the weapon to use and the place to strike. An intentional staging.

The crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi

Alessandra Matteuzzi had decided to leave Giovanni Padovani. He was acting too obsessive, he had become jealous and paranoid. He showed up at her house without warning, turned off the power to force her to come down, put sugar in her car's tank, took all her passwords and demanded that she call him every 10 minutes so as to always ascertain where she was and with who. The 56-year-old, tired, she had too reported for stalking to the police.

On the day of the crime, the woman was convinced that Padovani was away with the team and had decided to return home to feed the dog. But her ex-boyfriend was waiting for her and when she saw her coming, she was thrown at her. First with kicks and punches, then with a hammer that he had brought with him and hidden behind a tree and finally with a wrought iron bench that was in the hall. Giovanni then remained waiting for the police and he got arrested.

