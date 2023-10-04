The messages from Giovanni Padovani’s mother and the testimony in the courtroom, also commented by the civil party’s lawyer

New details emerged during the trial of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the 56-year-old woman who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Giovanni Padovani. The first hearing was held on October 2nd.

Among the witnesses, the was heard in the courtroom mother of the 27-year-old footballer, who told what the relationship was between the two and the suffering of his son, obsessed with Alessandra Matteuzzi. The woman tried to defend Giovanni Padovani, explaining that she would also have a child tried to take his own life, because things with the 56-year-old were no longer going well. She tried to make peace, trying to reason with both of them. She asked Alessandra to be more mature than Giovanni, given the difference in her age.

However, it would a message emerged that the same mother would have sent to her son, released by the newspaper Republic.

You should be done with this one now, I hope it gives you your stuff. You stay calm, don’t call her now. If anything, wait for her to call you back, I don’t know. But don’t call her. But was this exactly what you had to meet? This is the devil himself, think that he bought us, with dressing gowns for your grandmother, blouses for me and dresses for you. You’re right, John.

These are the words that Giovanni Padovani’s mother would have sent to her son, one month before of the crime.

The words of Giovanni Padovani’s mother in the courtroom

In the courtroom the woman told of the relationship between the two and how Giovanni begged her, every time, to investigate where Alessandra was and to call her to try to understand the noises around her.

Alessandra told me that she was scared, that she didn’t want to die. But it was a particular context, of ups and downs in their love story, based on a strong mutual attraction, but on the part of two incompatible worlds. It was unthinkable to me that it would end like this. Giovanni is not that person. I told him to forget it. He couldn’t find peace anymore after they broke up.

What happened in the courtroom was also commented on bylawyer for the civil party. Petroncini explained that all of Alessandra’s messages sent to the woman were read, in which he told her he was afraid of her, she asked her to help her son, because he didn’t want anything bad to happen.