Alessandra Mastronardi she is one of the most loved actresses of all time. The girl made her debut as a very young actress in the television series I Cesaroni.

His debut career has been increasingly on the rise. Many TV series and films that have made it famous and loved by the public.

The girl said she was bullied as a teenager and explained the beginnings of her career:

My parents left me and my sister on holiday by the sea in Fregene, where they organized games and a parade for children. A film agent noticed me and offered me an audition. My father, a psychotherapist, told me yes as long as it was only summer or weekend commitments. My first film was, with Barbara D’Urso, The Manuscript of Van Hecken.

I was acting, I was uncomfortable for my classmates, in one of my commercials with Ozpetek the director and Gianni Morandi, and they made fun of me, I was quite bullied, even if at the time there was no such term, they stole my cell phone. The hold was the parents.

The actress also explained what her favorite roles were:

“I loved Veronesi’s The Last Wheel of the Wagon with Elio Germano leading you by the hand, the scenes come to life and you don’t notice it, everything is not only natural but felt. The series I love is The Student, where I am a freak in the clouds, but not stupid. […] Woody Allen in To Rome With Love was few words but sharp as a scalpel, the commercial with George Clooney, well he called everyone by name, right down to the last one, and it was a sign of respect.“