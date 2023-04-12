After 15 years from their first acquaintance, Alessandra Mastronardi and Gianpaolo Sannino will get married: in a long interview with Vanity Fair, the actress confessed that she will soon marry what was the “first love” of her life. “We spoke from time to time – she said – once a year, sometimes never. There were periods in which I refused the call and there were others in which he refused it, periods in which I was busy and others in which he was busy. But we met by chance.”

They then met again, after Mastronardi broke up with Ross McCall a step away from the altar. The 37-year-old Unicef ​​ambassador did not provide many details on the wedding, also because both of the couple are particularly reserved, but she did let it be known that it will take place in Campania in July. “You have to understand that she is the person of life and that you can’t help it, you have to give in,” the actress confessed.

“We chased each other for a lifetime. I had told my friends about it so much, that in the end they thought it was a mythological animal, that I had made it all up”. Now, finally, the marriage proposal, made at the table of his favorite restaurant in Positano: “We started crying, a lot. It was something so dreamed and desired that it seemed impossible and that it was coming true”.