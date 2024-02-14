Accident in Turin, the victim was called Alessandra Caboni and was 29 years old: what emerged from the incident

He was called Alessandra Caboni the 29 year old, who lost her life in the evening between Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th, following a serious accident with a friend of hers. The officers who intervened on the scene are currently working to understand the exact dynamics and above all what happened to the girl driving.

Unfortunately, when the paramedics arrived on site, the 29-year-old was no longer there nothing to do. They had no choice but to witness how heartbreaking it was death.

According to information released by some local media, Alessandra and her 31-year-old friend had gone out and passed the evening Together. Shortly after midnight they had gotten back into the car and were perhaps returning to theirs homes. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

Unfortunately the girl who was driving the Fiat Tipo, he lost control of it. For the officers the cause could be falling asleep. After going off the road and onto the Metro 4 tracks, she ended her race against a pole.

The death of Alessandra Caboni, after the serious accident

Passers-by, who witnessed the whole scene, quickly realized what the situation was desperate. They asked for the intervention of the police and also of the health workers. Everyone arrived on site in just a few minutes.

However, they couldn't do anything more for Alessandra. They tried to revive her for a long time, but finally realized that she is died instantly, practically after the impact. The girl was from Posadain Sardinia, but had moved to Turin to attend high school, at her aunt's house.

The mother remained in the municipality where she lived. Now everyone is shocked by this loss so serious and heartbreaking. Alessandra was only 29 years old and despite her young age, she was well known in the area where she worked. The friend is now hospitalized at San Giovanni Bosco hospital, as she reported a broken leg and head injury.