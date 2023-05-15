Suspended from the profession for 15 months: Alessandra Demichelis, a 34-year-old lawyer (“with an o” at her own request) who participated in Beijing Express, ended up under disciplinary proceedings by the Order of Turin for her Instagram page “Dc Legalshow”. On this profile Demichelis publishes several photos, some vaguely risqué, then video clips and interviews, with which she intends to tell “a lawyer and her life”.

In short, she was referred to the district disciplinary board, while her followers increased and so did the criticisms of her colleagues. The suspension provision will become enforceable if after the publication of the reasons there is no reminder. But the person directly concerned announces: “I will go to the national forensic council, if needed up to the Cassation. They want to take a year and three months off a 34-year-old girl just for photos on Instagram, in 2023, it seems absurd to me ”.

He also denounces the unequal treatment: “There are colleagues who have pending criminal convictions and who have been suspended for 2-4 months. Me for 15, for some photos?”. The photos of her are supposed to have violated articles 2 and 9 of the forensic code of ethics, which concern the “duties of probity, dignity, decorum and independence” of lawyers and the fact that they must also be observed “in private life”. A couple of days ago she had published a post in which she hinted that she had been suspended: a photo in which she was leaning against a wall, back to back, wearing a white t-shirt with the words “feel suspended”.