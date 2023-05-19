Alessandra Demichelis, the influencer lawyer suspended from the Order: “A shock, but I don’t regret anything”

“It was a beating that I didn’t expect, an exemplary sentence was inflicted on me”. Alessandra Demichelis thus commented on the suspension of one year and three months for the shots published on her Instagram profile. In an interview with La Repubblica, the Beijing Express competitor announced a battle against the bar association.

“It has never happened before, also because there are cases of colleagues accused of having committed criminal offenses (sic), much more serious facts, punished with only a few months. They really went too far,” said the Turin lawyer, who she says she found to have “as many as eleven disciplinary proceedings”.

“I have to understand what they challenged me because if it were different accusations then I would even risk expulsion: given that they gave me a year and three months only for one complaint, and that if I reach 5 years I’m out because they can expel me, so I really wonder where they want to go… At this point they could even challenge me for a criminal offense, such as a robbery”, he added jokingly. The lawyer then said she was sorry for the accusation of “client hoarding”. “It’s not even logical: but who would be assisted by a lawyer who is disgraced in all the newspapers?” Demichelis reiterated. Her suspicion is that the colleagues on the disciplinary board were not “really convinced” of such a long suspension, but were guided “from above” in their decision.

The 34-year-old lawyer still intends to appeal against the measure. “But what happened to me led me to embark on a new battle: the one for the abolition of order,” she added in the interview, in which she underlined that she does not intend to abandon her work. “I would never make programs such as Big Brother vip, I’m not interested in TV, but only in the legal profession”. Regarding her experience of her at Beijing Express, she says she participated “because I knew she would annoy those who accused me first at that moment. But it was an experience that allowed me to make incredible friendships, such as the one with Federica Pellegrini for example”.

In any case, she says she does not regret anything: “of course, however, I felt the shock of the measure and I asked myself ‘now how do I get out of it?’, ‘what do they want me to do?’, ‘how will I live?’ If they had given me 5 months no one could have said anything instead so everyone knows how absurd. Now we are waiting for the reasons, then I will appeal ”.