Alessandra Demichelis: “If I didn’t have the breasts I have, I’d still be a lawyer”

Suspended from the professional order for 15 months due to some risqué photos published on social networks, Alessandra Demichelis, lawyer and competitor of the latest edition of Beijing Expressannounces an appeal and attacks the Turin Bar Association, which has taken disciplinary action against him for “generous presentation of the forms”.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Alessandra Demichelis comments: “If I didn’t have a quarter of a bra and I didn’t have the bottom I have, would everything be fine? Wouldn’t they have given someone who has a first grade 15 months? In the photo where I was at the thermal baths in Turin, we both had our bathrobes super closed. But it will mean that instead of Saint Tropez, next time I will go to a farm to feed the animals”.

In addition to the risqué shots, Demichelis was also challenged for the ultra-luxury life she leads: “Sometimes, on the weekends, I go out, and I also go to starred restaurants, is that a problem? Do they say they lead a life of this standard? I don’t know what to say: work more, commit yourself more, in this way you will take away some satisfaction. I don’t judge those who go home to eat pasta and beans in the evening, so I wouldn’t want to be judged”.