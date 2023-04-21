Alessandra De Stefano led Rai Sport for a year and a half, leaving Saxa Rubra ahead of the expiry of her mandate – which would have ended in 2024 – and handing over the management to Marco Franzelli. The first woman to hold such a prestigious position in the magazine, she explained the reasons for her step back from her. “In Rai, if you try to make a different choice, you immediately become an enemy. There are colleagues who still tell you: I made a share. No, you didn’t do the listening, but the event you attended. And if you try to change a face there are those who feel exiled ”, she says in an interview given today to Republic.

Among the critical issues is also the dispute between the company and Enrico Varriale, on trial for the alleged assaults on two of his former companions, who had been demoted for some time: “As a woman, I didn’t feel like reinstating him, Varriale was suspended, but not from his salary and benefits. He wanted to go back to conducting and turned to a Labor judge, it’s a delicate matter. Due to my position, I would have had to answer for the tax damage. I would have become the female director who put it back on video, pending the court ruling.

The experience in Saxa Rubra was not without disagreements, to the specific question “did you expect less poisons?” De Stefano retorted: “Whoever wishes me good Paris today is a false person. I believe that a director has the right to renew, even if today the obsession with ratings dominates, there is much more competition, the use of TV has changed and the word Rai no longer opens the doors as it once did. I was chosen to change, when I realized that I had to change and this also caused me physical suffering, I preferred to divert and avoid the ravine”.