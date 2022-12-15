A harsh outburst that of the director of Rai Sport Alessandra De Stefano against colleagues who criticized Il Circolo dei Mondiali in the newspapers, the Rai 1 broadcast broadcast after the 8 pm match she conducted. A program that tries to mix football information and entertainment, but which, especially in the first weeks of the World Cup in Qatar, recorded disappointing ratings. “Correctness is the foundation of my existence, of my profession. Colleagues from the press, and not only, attacked me because I was voiceless!!! They judged #Ilcircolodeimondiali on a single episode. Ignored plays and shares. Lies outrage me. You are nothing ”, De Stefano wrote bluntly on Twitter, and then underlined the growing ratings of her broadcast. As if to say, you spoke too soon.

The director of Rai Sport had also been strongly criticized because in the first episodes of Il Circolo she had been practically soundless on the air. Excessive criticism, from her point of view, which prompted her to blurt out in this way on social media. The journalist Diego Antonelli intervened in defense of her, who takes part in the program together with Sara Simeoni and Yuri Chechi: “I dream of a world in which merit is recognized. I realize that we are far from this goal. Merit, on the other hand, still arouses envy and misery. Especially if it is worn with the elegance of a woman like Alessandra De Stefano”.

Certainly the match viewing results, especially in these final stages, are record-breaking for Rai: yesterday France’s semi-final against Morocco achieved almost 50% share. The Circolo dei Mondiali has been growing as far as Auditel is concerned, but has not been entirely convincing from an editorial point of view, with this sophisticated mix of entertainment and football analysis only half successful.