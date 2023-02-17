Fnsi, the journalist Alessandra Costante appointed secretary

Elected with 196 votes, Alexandra Constant is the new secretary of Fnsi. Wins by posting against Paul Perucchini which got 88 votes, Musmeci 9, of Trapani 2, 3 blank, 5 void, 3 contested out of a total of 303 votes cast (306 accredited delegates).

Costante is a chief journalist of the political editorial staff of the 19th century and secretary of the Ligurian Association of Journalists/Fnsi.

