Over the past few hours the name of Alessandra Celentano has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the dance teacher of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi have a new love. In fact, the shots that portray the teacher alongside a mysterious man have not gone unnoticed by everyone.

Alessandra Celentano has found the love? In these hours numerous rumors are circulating about the dance teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi. The gossip was born when Alessandra, together with her cousin Rosita, shared on her social page some shots that portray them on a boat.

In the images in question Alessandra Celentano is in the company of a man and in the eyes of his followers the following caption did not go unnoticed:

There is something on the horizon.

The shot in question was then commented by cousin of the dance teacher, Rosita, who wrote:

I know…I know exactly what you are thinking…and you are right.

Despite the rumors about Celentano, at the moment it must be said that the person concerned has remained silent and has not commented on the gossip which has been circulating on his account in the last few hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the dance teacher of the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi will break the silence about this much-talked-about affair.

In the meantime it was possible to trace the identity of the man with whom the dance teacher was pinched in these hours. It seems that her name is Josea neighbor of Rosita’s.

There are many who in the meantime have speculated that Jose could actually be the company by Rosita.