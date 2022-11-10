These days there is a lot of talk about the interview that Alessandra Celentano issued a Beasts. Here the dance teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi she got naked by telling anecdotes not only from her working life but also from her private life. In particular, Alessandro Celentano revealed that he had had some friction with Maria De Filippi: let’s find out why.

Alessandro Celentano makes a shocking revelation Maria De Filippi. Guest of Beaststhe program conducted by Francesca Fagnani, Amici’s dance teacher revealed that she had discussed strongly with the queen of the Italian small screen.

According to the words of the feared teacher, it seems that the sparks between the two occurred during the edition of Friends 19. The reason? It seems that the presenter has accused Alessandra Celentano of not having empathy with one of the students of the school. This led to an easing after which the two women did not speak to each other for a while.

This is what the dance teacher revealed about it:

I was very upset. Once he said to me: I don’t understand what you are doing here in Amici, why don’t you run the Scala? Humanly you don’t know how to relate to boys. You’re really stupid, if I didn’t love you so well I’d kick you in the backside. And look, I’m not joking.

TO Beasts Alessandra Celentano said she stayed there a lot bad as said by the presenter and revealed:

First of all, I have already been to the direction of La Scala. So I’ve already given it from that point of view. I didn’t stay there because my ex-husband asked me to come and live in Rome. So things have coincided together. I was sorry, otherwise I would never have left the theater.

Finally, the teacher said: