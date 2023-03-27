The evening of Friends22 it started for two weeks on air on Saturday evenings on Canale 5. The historical classical dance teacher was also present in the studio Alessandra Celentano. The professor showed up with a gray wig tending towards platinum, arousing the curiosity of many fans who commented on her new look on social media, also trying to understand why she chose it.

We thought of a one-night initiative and instead Alessandra presented herself like this also during the second evening. Here then that Maria also asked him the reason for this choice. “But are you wearing it again tonight?” – said Mary. “Yes, I have decided to wear a wig. I didn’t want to cut my hair so I decided to do it this way” – the teacher’s answer.

So it’s just Celentano’s desire to change her look by not distorting her original hair. A way to look different and what better way to wear a wig?

Many are wondering on social media if Alessandra will continue like this for all the episodes or if at some point she will return with her blonde hair. The teacher could also give us something new by wearing a different wig for the next evenings.

Choice that recalls that of Ilary Blasi a few years ago

A choice that is somewhat reminiscent of that of Ilary Blasi from a few years ago. The presenter chose to lead Big Brother Vip to wear different wigs at each episode. It was 2018.

“In America wigs are used, in the fifties they were used: my grandmother did it too, she changed different hairstyles. I was inspired a bit by those years there, and I put on a wig to change my look” he said to Verissimo.