Palestrina accident: investigators are now still trying to understand who was driving the Audi, which was proceeding at high speed

In these hours the police are working incessantly to clarify the exact dynamics of theaccident occurred at Palestrina, on the evening of Tuesday 10 October. Unfortunately, two parents lost their lives and their 2 children were suddenly orphaned.

There were two on board the Audi 35 and 38 year old menwhich both are results positive alcohol testafter all the investigations that the police have arranged for the case.

The serious accident occurred around 10.30pm on Tuesday 10 October. Precisely along the provincial road Carchitti, which is located in Palestrina, in the province of Rome. The whole family had gone to dinner at their grandparents’ house.

In the end they all got into the car together and were returning to theirs home. However, about 300 meters from the grandparents’ house, an Audi crashed at the height of a curve. collide head-on against the car.

The impact appeared a lot serious right away. The two parents Maurizio Ponzio and his wife Alessandra Corradi, unfortunately they died instantly. Their children aged 6 and 10, however, are hospitalized in condition worrying.

Some witnesses and also the health workers who intervened, unfortunately said they found themselves in front of one heartbreaking scene. They believed that even one of the little ones was now deceasedbut then he started calling his mother.

Palestrina accident: the investigation of the case

The two men on board the Audi, due to the strong collision, were thrown out from the vehicle. Their conditions do not appear to be very serious, but from the investigations of the case they are revealed positive to the alcohol test.

The car didn’t actually belong to them, they had taken it in loan from a friend. However, investigators are still working to understand who was driving it. From an initial reconstruction, it emerged that the person who was driving the vehicle lost control of it high speed.

Many people on social media are writing messages right now condolences for the two missing parents, but also for the children suddenly orphaned.