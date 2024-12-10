We are just a couple of weeks away from Christmas and, with it, come the company dinners, meals with friends and other parties that accompany this time of year. The commitments do not stop growing and, on some occasions, It’s hard to find the perfect look for everything. and in the end we ended up resorting to the same thing: metallic and red.

Luckily, this year brings us very interesting proposals for this season beyond glitter and sequins, such as velvet in all types of designs, two piece sets in striking fabrics, the details of feathersmonochromatic looks and the ‘vintage’ style thanks to the return of nostalgia.

to get inspiration we can always look at the famous that we admire, such as actresses, singers and models on red carpets who, around this time of year, give us their most festive looks in very original outfits and dresses.

Alessandra Ambrosio opts for the ‘no shirt’

An example of this is Alessandra Ambrosio who, when she attended the opening party of opening of the new Elisabetta Franchi boutique In Miami she surprised us with an innovative outfit that has made us forget about the ‘no pants’ trend, because now what is worn, according to the model, is go in a bra.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the opening of the Elisabetta Franchi store Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

The model celebrated the opening of the new store with high-waisted black flare pants with platform sandals, a white bag and, the star of the look, a satin bra with a big bow in the center.

Ambrose us advances the trend of what we could call ‘no shirt’ (not t-shirt) that is yet to arrive, and you just have to look at the brands’ catalog to verify it. Although lingerie stores have been giving us delicate and very beautiful designs, now, the best-known brands are beginning to launch this type of tops-bra in their catalogue, perfect for creating looks that will surprise you this Christmas.

Get the most daring look for these holidays

Kate Moss x Zara jeweled sequin top Zara

An example of this new trend can be found in Zara, which, in addition to its autumn-winter collection catalogue, can also be found in the Kate Moss x Zara capsule collection. This time it is a jewel design with sequins and crystals, with flower appliqués on the straps. (€49.95/ref: 1377/201/800).

H&M Detailed Soft Bra H&M

A simpler design can be found in H&Mthis time something more delicate, made of chiffon with flowers embroidered with sequins and mesh-lined cups so that, in addition to being pretty and trendy, it is above all comfortable. We can also find a matching ‘culotte’ if we prefer ‘no pants’ (€19.99/ref: 1256439001).

Bershka sequin top Bershka

If we are looking for something that is not black, in Bershka We have found this version of the festive dark blue triangle bra top, with large sequins that simulate fish scales and thin straps. Like the H&M example, you have another garment with which to create an outfit, in this case, a matching miniskirt (€25.99/ref: 8778/028/400).





