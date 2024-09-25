Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio bares her buttocks on the beach in Santa Monica, California, USA. The footage is provided by Daily Mail.

The paparazzi captured the 43-year-old model playing volleyball. She appeared in the photo in a white long sleeve top and tie-dye bikini bottoms that exposed her buttocks.

Photo: Backgrid/Legion-Media

The celebrity also wore a gray baseball cap and sunglasses. She also pulled her hair back into a ponytail, securing it with a satin elastic band, and painted her nails with burgundy polish.

In August, Alessandra Ambrosio posed nude for Narcisse magazine.