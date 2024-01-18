11 years ago, a charismatic 10-year-old girl held up the 'Peru has talent' trophy. The prize also included 70,000 soles and, in an act of selflessness, she announced that a percentage of it would be given to the person who came in second place, a little boy with visual disabilities.

Today, Alessandra Aguirre She is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee University. Her headquarters is in Miami and she composes in Spanish and English. “I was a baby back then, I think, very small. I was captivated by being able to sing on stage and transmit, connect with an audience. Winning that contest was difficult for me because of my age. There were very nice people who supported me, but also a lot of hate“I didn't understand that many people didn't love me… it was traumatic, it marked me,” she says, alluding to the fact that opinions were divided because for some she had an advantage over her opponent in the grand final.

After finishing high school, in which he did not stop being in all the presentations, singing or acting, he decided to apply to Berklee: “I begged my parents to support me and I applied. There were four stages and, in one of them, I sang the marinera 'El Sueño de Pochi'. I was like, 'These gringos must have no idea what she is,'” she recalls, laughing, adding, “They loved it.”

Last year, Alessandra, a graduate of Music Production and Administration, stepped onto the desired and feared 'American Idol' stage, and sang before Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Her surprise would be great when the 'Last Friday Night' singer asked her to continue singing.

“This 26th a new song comes out and I'm happy. Here I talk about toxic relationships, about someone who is no longer in your life. Then I have trips to Mexico and Colombia, for example, for a concert tour and I hope to get together with artists to write music. It's nice to release songs with other artists, to share music,” says the interpreter of the so-called 'new pop'.

The young artist, who has songs like 'Estrellas', 'Vivir sin ti', 'Tell me' and 'Everytime', currently belongs to the PJ Records label, where she is working on her international projection at a high level. “I just graduated and there I decided to move to Miami to be able to work with them (PJ Records), because the music industry is super-focused there,” he says enthusiastically.

And he adds: “The two songs in Spanish are part of a new facet in my career because I had always written in English and I had not opened myself much to Spanish.”

-What inspires you to compose?

-In many things, it depends. For example, when I was 15 I fell madly in love. I spent about four years with that person and he inspired me to write my first songs, songs that, suddenly, I didn't even record, just one, which was in 2019. I have also been inspired by the losses. The song 'Estrellas' talks about my grandfather, who passed away. I like to listen to people's storiesthat also inspires me.

