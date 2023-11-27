Measure was made official this Monday (Nov 27); the group will be composed mainly of deputies opposing Lula

Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) announced the creation of the São Paulo-Argentina Parliamentary Front. The group will be composed mainly of parties opposing the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The initiative was approved on Friday (24.Nov.2023) and made official in DOE (Official Gazette of São Paulo) this Monday (Nov 27).

The creation of the front takes place after the victory of right-wing candidate Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) in the presidential elections in Argentina. The president-elect has already called Lula “socialist with an authoritarian vocation” It is “corrupt”, in addition to having invited the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for his inauguration, which will take place on December 10th.

The group will include state deputy Lucas Bove (PL) as head and will be made up of 20 other deputies. Members of the acronyms of PL (Liberal Party), PP (Progressives), Republicans, Cidadania, Podemos and União Brasil are part of the front.

Below are the members of the São Paulo-Argentina Parliamentary Front: