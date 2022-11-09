On an emergency basis, the bill also includes deputy and secretaries; vote was postponed due to lack of quorum

THE Alesp (São Paulo Legislative Assembly) votes on an urgent basis the PL (Bill) 592 of 2022which provides for readjustments in the salaries of the governor, vice president and state secretaries from 2023. The proposal was put on the agenda this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022), but the vote was postponed due to lack of quorum.

According to the project (intact – 44 KB), subsidies will be readjusted by 50%. Here are the values:

governor – readjustment from R$ 23,048.59 to R$ 34,572.89;

vice governor – salary increases from R$ 21,896.27 to R$ 32,844.41;

secretaries – increase from R$20,743.72 to R$31,115.58.

When putting the bill on the agenda, the president of Alesp, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), had the approval of 6 leaders of the House, including the deputy Marcia Liafrom PT.

In addition to it, representatives of the MDB, PL, PP, PSDB and Republicans support the measure. A new session will be held on Wednesday (9.nov) to appreciate the project.

Effective in January 2023, when the governor-elect takes office, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the measure must be approved by the end of 2022.