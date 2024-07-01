Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 20:52

Last week, the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo approved a complementary bill (PLC) that proposes to end the oral exam in public exams for the São Paulo Civil Police (PC). The text awaits the sanction of the governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The oral exam stage will remain only for the position of police chief, due to the specificities of the role.

Authored by deputy Danilo Balas (PL), the proposal points out that this “stage of the selection process generates embarrassment and insecurity in candidates, in addition to demanding unnecessary resources and time”.

“It is important to highlight that the written test already satisfactorily assesses the candidates’ knowledge, being a more objective and impartial mechanism. Furthermore, the verification of suitability is already a fundamental step to verify the conduct and history of each candidate, ensuring the selection of suitable professionals with impeccable conduct”, says the PLC’s justification.

Balas states that eliminating the oral test will make the “selection process more efficient, fair and less expensive, maintaining the quality in the selection of future civil police officers in the State”, in addition to getting agents to the streets more quickly.

As an argument, it is also presented that the Civil Police has a 35% shortage in personnel and there is a lack of professionals working actively, especially in the positions of clerk and investigator.