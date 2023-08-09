Norm establishes that the animals are sold by registered breeders; text goes to the governor’s sanction

Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) approved on Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) a bill that prohibits the sale of animals in pet shops, in other commercial establishments and by individuals. It also creates the Ceca (State Registry of Animal Breeders), which will supervise the breeding grounds. The adoption of animals remains released.

Authored by State Rep. Rafael Saraiva (União Brasil), the text will be sanctioned by the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans). Here’s the full (389 KB).

The project deals with the breeding and sale of dogs, cats and domestic birds. It establishes that “Breeders must obligatorily request the Animal Breeder’s State Register to carry out the commercialization of animals”.

It determines that the animals are kept in places appropriate to their size and the number of animals in the same space, according to the guidelines of the CFMV (Conselho Federal de Medicina Veterinária).

“They cannot be exposed in closed shop windows, or in exploratory conditions that cause them discomfort and stress, under penalty of being considered a crime of animal abuse”, says the text.

For sale, the pets they must have a veterinary report attesting to their regular health condition. Dogs and cats can only be delivered neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Anyone who fails to comply with the law will be fined BRL 20,556. If it is a breeding site, the license will be suspended for 1 year. In the case of other commercial establishments, the penalty includes suspension of State Registration for the same period and permanent loss in case of recurrence.

As a justification, the deputy states that in pet shops “animals remain for long hours exposed to the general public in inappropriate places that harm their health and well-being, causing stress and trauma to the animal”.

“The vast majority of exposed animals are puppies that have not yet been vaccinated, a worrying factor that

exposes them to various diseases and infections from which they have not yet been immunized”, he completes.

Another point highlighted by Saraiva is the illegal sale of wild birds, “without the slightest knowledge of the environmental damage they commit, nor the legal infraction characterized”.