Happy April Fools Day! Aleska Zambrano, Former partner of reality boy Said Palao, used this date to play a practical joke on his friends. She used her Instagram account to post some images that hinted that the influencer would have a new member in her family very soon.

Aleska Zambrano plays for April Fools’ Day

Aleska sent several of her friends the image of an ultrasound through Instagram. They were excited and congratulated her, without knowing that it was a joke. They thought that she was in sweet expectation of her second baby.

“I sent my kidney ultrasound to all my friends internally and told them that I am team Greicy,” said Aleska, referring to the singer, Mike Bahía’s partner. “But actually I have calculations hahahahaha. I am receiving too many insults. Sorry, I love you very much, “he commented on his Instagram stories.

He also specified that many of his friends complained to him for playing the joke. “They even called me on the phone to say ‘rec ***’,” he told his followers.

Aleska Zambrano, Said Palao’s ex-partner, played a practical joke on her friends on April Fools’ Day. The influencer led them to believe that she was pregnant by posting an ultrasound of her kidneys.

The ultrasound you photographed is completely real. You can even read the name of the clinic and Aleska. “The worst thing is that it does seem … I covered ‘kidney’,” he explained.

Aleska Zambrano tells her followers about the prank she played on her friends. Photo: Instagram capture

Aleska Zambrano asked Said Palao for a pension increase

It is known that, for the 33rd birthday of Alejandra Baogorria, Said’s current partner, the participant of This is War gave him an expensive gift, as he gave him a luxurious suitcase valued at more than 11,000 soles. Before this, Aleska spoke with Magaly Medina. At that time, Zambrano was in the middle of a legal process where he demands that the support towards their daughter increases.