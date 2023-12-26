From the slopes to the church

Jean Alesi he was one of the most loved drivers in the history of Ferrari. The Frenchman, capable of winning only one GP in his Formula 1 career, achieved success in the 1990s the love of Circus enthusiasts – and in particular those who are Cavallino fans – for his enormous talent, combined with an infinite passion for the colors of Maranello and the incredible bad luck that marked his career.

This year, however, at Christmas the former star of Tyrrell, Ferrari, Benetton, Sauber, Prost and Jordan wanted to treat himself a very different experience compared to those he was used to when driving at 300 km/h on the track, but just as exciting. In fact, Alesi has served as an altar boy on the occasion of the Christmas mass which took place in the Ambrosian church in Milan.

A special Christmas

The former transalpine pilot published a video on his official Instagram profile which portrays him unveiling the statue of baby Jesus on the occasion of the function. On Twitter/X other images instead went viral of faithful who recognized him and filmed him with their cell phones while Alesi walked along the main nave of the church holding a large cross. “I am proud to have had this experience – said Alesi – it was really exciting”.