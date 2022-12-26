A piece of Formula 1 history will go up for auction: it is the Jean Alesi’s Ferrari 643 #28, the first car from Maranello driven by the Frenchman in an unfortunate five-year period, but also loved by fans of the “old guard”. The Red will go to the highest bidder on February 1st in Paris, in the Salles du Carrousel of the Louvre, in an auction organized by RM Sotheby’s. The presale estimate is between 2.9 and 3.4 million euros. The news was reported by the US financial magazine Barron’s.

According to RM Sotheby’s, the car is still in full working order: it has a 3.5-litre V12 engine producing over 710 horsepower. The French driver’s best results that season were third places in Monte Carlo, Hockenheim and Estoril. Not even Alain Prost managed to bring the 643 to victory: indeed, the Professor he vented at the end of the season, calling the car a “truck” and thus earning an outright dismissal.