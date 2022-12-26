A piece of Formula 1 history will go up for auction: it is the Jean Alesi’s Ferrari 643 #28, the first car from Maranello driven by the Frenchman in an unfortunate five-year period, but also loved by fans of the “old guard”. The Red will go to the highest bidder on February 1st in Paris, in the Salles du Carrousel of the Louvre, in an auction organized by RM Sotheby’s. The presale estimate is between 2.9 and 3.4 million euros. The news was reported by the US financial magazine Barron’s.

According to RM Sotheby’s, the car is still in full working order: it has a 3.5-litre V12 engine producing over 710 horsepower. The chassis is 127, brought to the track at Magny-Cours, Silverstone and Adelaide. The French driver’s best results that season with the 643 were third places at Hockenheim and Estoril. The history of that car is rather tormented from a sporting point of view: after coming close to the title in 1990 with Alain Prost, everything seemed ready for a return to success 12 years after Jody Scheckter’s World Championship. The car suffered from outdated aerodynamics and in Maranello they decided to intervene during construction by making the 643 debut at Magny-Cours, a car with a deeply modified body, based on the raised nose and internal fluid dynamics, which was also largely magazine.

In fact, the 643 did not solve the chassis and reliability problems that already afflicted the car from which it was derived: the complex chassis and suspension went into crisis on the dips, especially when braking, creating major imbalances for the drivers. Not even Prost managed to take it to victory: on the contrary, the four-time world champion vented his feelings at the end of the season by defining the car a “truck” and thus earning an outright dismissal.