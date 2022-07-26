The Ferrari F1-75 # 16 image of Charles Leclerc incorporated into the barriers outside the escape route of the ‘Beausset’ curve, it inexorably recalled to the fans of the Scuderia di Maranello the SF71H # 5 of Sebastian Vettel against the protectors of the Sachs corner in the Hockenheim Motodrom at the 2018 German Grand Prix, a key mistake by the four-time world champion on a Sunday that saw him start from pole position, while Lewis Hamilton was forced to a comeback from the rear .

The arrival of the raindrops gave wings to the then four-time world champion at the wheel of the Mercedes and instead betrayed Sebastian Vettel, one of the many episodes perhaps decisive in shifting the inertia of that championship initially won by Ferrari, a wind that from half season onwards he returned to blow in the sails of Lewis Hamilton with the exception of the magical victory won by Vettel at Spa in Belgium. It was not the rain that betrayed Charles Leclerc last Sunday at Paul Ricard. The Monegasque made a mistake, a very heavy one in the key of a run-up to the world championship, given that one Sunday that could bring him back to -30 from Max Verstappen in the event of winning the fastest lap, he turned into the third zero of the season with consequent descent into hell at -63 compared to the Dutchman, who had never had such a large advantage in the standings.

Jean Alesihowever, he disagrees in comparing Charles Leclerc’s departure from the track to that of Sebastian Vettel: “I disagree with those who compare Charles’s exit from the track with that of Vettel at Hockenheim in 2018. Two different mistakes in different conditions, remembering that Seb had four world titles behind him and a long career at the top, on the contrary by Leclerc. Which, even compared to today’s Verstappen, must be evaluated differently. Maybe remembering how many criticisms have been addressed to Max up to last year “writes Jean Alesi in his usual Tuesday comment on the Corriere della Sera.

The former Ferrari driver underlines the great reaction of Mattia Binotto and of the whole garage of the Scuderia di Maranello in making a square around the Monegasque: “At the end of the race I saw a wonderful attitude on the part of Binotto and the entire Ferrari staff towards a driver, Leclerc, in fact, mortified, with low morale. They were all around him, affectionately, without showing any nervousness. Well, after so many suspicions about the quality of internal Ferrari relations, I think the team will do everything to support Charles’ recovery, even if it is very difficult. The car is destined to become unbeatable not only in the short term, but also in the next few years ”.