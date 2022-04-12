On Sunday the circuit of Imola it is already sold out, also as regards the coupons made available on Friday 8 April (there are still a few coupons for Friday and Saturday, in which the sprint race will take place, the first of three scheduled for this season). The performance of the Ferrari F1-75 has given a further push towards an appointment that will finally be able to have the natural setting of the public as per tradition, while in 2020 and 2021 we have had to deal with the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Jean Alesia driver who was able to experience firsthand what it means to drive on the Santerno circuit surrounded by the warmth of Ferrari fans, described the sensations that can be experienced inside the cockpit and which will certainly be special for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, darlings of the public ready to applaud a Ferrari that has returned to play a leading role in F1: “Imola, in the Ferrari tradition is the meeting place with the red people, the South corner of the fans, while Monza has always been the North corner – the words of Alesi in his weekly comment on newsstands on today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera – as soon as you come out of the pits you are in the middle of the trees, like running in a forest. But soon after, at La Tosa, it’s like entering a full stadium. You hear the screams coming from the hill as you drive, I could hear them with the 12-cylinder, let alone now with these less noisy cars. A roar with every lap. At Rivazza, even better. As you descend from the Variante Alta, you see houses, windows and balconies and you feel like you are in a strange place, in the middle of a city. Then, when you go inside Rivazza 2 you see the overcrowded hill and you understand that Imola is unique ”.