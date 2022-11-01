In the last two races to be staged in the United States and Mexico, F1 has rewound the tape of its history, returning to 2021 by making direct comparison again Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. In Austin, the Dutch driver resumed the lead with an overtaking on the track after losing the lead due to a problem in the second pit stop. In Mexico Verstappen defended the pole position without encountering any problems in the pits, but in the first stint Lewis Hamilton was long in the exhaust of the two-time world champion.

If Max Verstappen from mid-season onwards began to make a significant difference on Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton also recently placed his personal comeback against George Russell, who had started the season very well by detaching the seven-time world champion in the standings. Jean Alesi in his usual Tuesday editorial on the Corriere della Sera he underlined how difficult it must be to be the team mates of two absolute champions like Verstappen and Hamilton.

“The extraordinary ability to attend the limit that Verstappen applies even if he does not have a clearly superior car, as happened, I believe, in Mexico City – we read in the columns of the Milanese newspaper – makes the life of a teammate very difficult. I think of Perez, of course; I think of Russell compared to Hamilton. The young Englishman is making his Mercedes debut. He forced himself from the very first races even with a failed car. Unlike Lewis who waited before committing to the full, given the car’s initial shortcomings. But then he expressed an intact quality, complicating his partner’s path ”.