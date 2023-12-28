The story of Jean Alesi who is an altar boy, that of Max Verstappen who goes on holiday and is unable to rent a car due to his tender age bring the world of F1 back to normal. Yes, because outside of the tracks and the Circus – it seems strange but it's like that – everyone lives their own life. Spiritual, social, simple. A life now denied by the media power of the new Formula 1 which wants everyone caged in fixed stereotypes. Almost as if they were scripts, to be recited without interruptions within a TV series.

Oh yeah, but this one really exists (it's called “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and it airs on Netflix). Ah yes, but there is also a fixed script (The subtitle of the series reads “During each merciless season of Formula 1, drivers, managers and team owners live a life at full speed, on and off the track”).

From here comes the cascading attitude of many spectators towards the world of F1 because “Drive to Survive” focuses more on creating drama and artificial tension than on transmitting the true spirit of the competition. One of the major flaws of the series is in fact the lack of depth in the sports narrative because the TV series focuses mainly on dramas and scandals that occur off the track, almost completely neglecting the technical and strategic aspects that make Formula 1 what it is. , a wonderful art of engineering and competition. This means that viewers are never truly immersed in the world of the drivers, the teams and the challenges they face on the circuit.

Of course, dramatic events are inevitable in any sport, but “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” amplifies and dramatizes them, delves into the personal lives of the drivers and teams, creating an atmosphere of constant tension that seems to have played out more in the corridors of the teams than on the track itself. This sensationalist approach – in addition to depriving the series of authenticity and reducing the credibility of the protagonists – also has another enormous flaw: it creates a distorted vision of reality and negatively influences the public's perception of certain drivers or teams.

Maybe the narrative of the series is more engaging like this, I don't know, but the approach is misleading for less experienced viewers who, in addition to ending up believing that the events depicted really happened – as they were shown – then shift their attention to gossip rather than sports topics. So Alesì being an altar boy or Verstappen trying to rent a car become key news.