A court in Minsk today sentenced ten years in prison for the well-known Belarusian human rights defender and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Alés Bialiatskireported the organization he chairs, Viasna.

Judge Marina Zapasnik Bialiatski and three other human rights activists from an organized group’s smuggling organization were found guilty and financing of collective actions that seriously undermine public order.

Therefore, he imposed 7 to 10 years in prison on the four defenders of Viasna, according to the NGO.

Prosecutor Oleksandr Korol had asked for the human rights activists between 9 and 12 years in jail. The convicts pleaded not guilty during the trial.

In addition to Bialiatsky, the court of the Leninsky district of Minskwhich began the trial against the founder of Viasna and other members of the organization on January 5, sentenced its number two and vice president of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Valentín Stefánovich, to 9 years in prison.

The judge also sentenced the coordinator of the “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections” campaign and Viasna lawyer, Vladimir Labkovich, to 7 years in prison, as well as – in absentia – the NGO human rights defender to eight years in prison Dmitri Solovyov.

The activist Ales Bialiatski, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

All but Soloviov have been detained since July 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleged that the activists acted as part of an organized group from April 4, 2016 to July 14, 2021, in order to use the Viasna Center and other organizations for illegal activities and financing in Belarus.

According to the indictment, they collected money from various structures and funds of a foreign company and then, with the help of other people, illegally moved amounts of at least 201,000 euros and 54,000 dollars from the territory of Lithuania.

According to the case, they “prepared citizens for participation in collective actions that seriously undermine public order, and also financed and provided material support for such actions under the guise of human rights and charitable activities.”

On January 13, the activists, considered political prisoners by Viasna they uttered their last word in Belarusian.

Bialiatski stated that “the criminal case against us, the Viasna human rights activists, is politically motivated.”

The political background of this criminal case against the Viasna human rights activists, he said, is also evidenced by the general situation of the country, “saturated with massive repressions and total violations of human rights that plagued society during and after the campaign 2020 election.”

“Instead of listening to the voice of the people, a stronger reaction reached Belarus. Obviously, the political decision of the authorities was to crush and destroy the civil society of Belarus,” he said.

Winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, Belarusian human rights defender Ales Bialiatski.

On the eve of the hearing, 21 international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International (AI), Freedom House, FIDH, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Helsinki Committee, released a statement demanding the release of the activists. and the dismissal of all charges against him.

“After more than a month of unfair trial and more than a year and a half of arbitrary detention, there is little hope for justice,” they said.

They indicated that the trial against Bialiatski, Stefanovich and Labkovichas well as the previous period of the investigation, “were accompanied by numerous violations of human rights and fair trial standards.”

They explained that in the courtroom, “three political prisoners were handcuffed and locked in a cage; case materials and hearings were held in Russian and not Belarusian; and Viasna activists were not given enough time to become familiar with all case materials”.

In addition, they added, “independent media and independent observers were not allowed into the courtroom.”

Convicts can appeal the sentence.

EFE

