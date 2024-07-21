Despite the notable decrease compared to 2023, Mexico has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since week 23 of this yearaccording to the Ministry of Health.

The Epidemiological Surveillance System for Viral Respiratory Disease (Sisver) reports 8,075 confirmed cases in epidemiological week 27with 8.2% positivity.

Although this represents 60% less than in the same period in 2023, the Health authorities urge the population not to lower their guard, in the face of Covid-19.

Where are infections concentrated?

The five states with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico are:

Mexico City : With 25.8% of the registered cases. (2,158 cases and 60 deaths)

: With 25.8% of the registered cases. (2,158 cases and 60 deaths) Querétaro : It represents 8.7% of infections nationwide. (730 cases and 17 deaths)

: It represents 8.7% of infections nationwide. (730 cases and 17 deaths) Mexico state : 8.5% of cases are in this state. (716 cases with 16 deaths)

: 8.5% of cases are in this state. (716 cases with 16 deaths) New Lion : With 6.3% of confirmed infections (594 cases with 12 deaths)

: With 6.3% of confirmed infections (594 cases with 12 deaths) Puebla: It accounts for 4.6% of cases nationwide. (379 cases with 33 deaths)

Concern about hospitalizations

Although the number of confirmed cases is lower than last year, the rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 has increased. The IRAG network reports that as of July 20, nine medical units in the country have an occupancy of 70% or more in general hospitalization.

Colima leads the list with 66.66% occupancy, followed by Quintana Roo with 40% and Baja California Sur with 33.33%. Nayarit and Sinaloa also register 22.22% occupancy each.