Ciudad Victoria.-Elements of the State Road Guard They closed the circulation of the Victoria-Matamoros Highwayin the north-south direction, due to the spill of oil and fuel from a pipe.

The Tamaulipas Secretary of Public Security reported that the incident occurred this afternoon, at kilometer 51 of Federal Highway 101.

State Guard personnel assigned to the “Apoyo Carretero” program went to the place and supported the road.

We recommend you read:

Three people die from suffocation during a house fire in Mexicali

A man from Culiacán is arrested accused of the femicide of his partner in Hermosillo, Sonora

Girl dies after being bitten by a tick in Escobedo, Nuevo León

Passenger truck crashes into a tree in Nuevo León; there is one death and three wounded

Bus overturn leaves 9 injured in Tamaulipas

The agency urged drivers to exercise caution.

#Alert #VictoriaMatamoros #highway #closed #due #oil #spill