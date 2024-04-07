The FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security have asked local police forces across the country to be on alert given the possibility of attacks similar to the one perpetrated on March 22 against a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow and claimed by the group terrorist Islamic State (IS).

US intelligence is concerned about attacks by both operatives affiliated with the Islamic State and so-called “lone wolves” against large gatherings of people in sports stadiums, concert halls or places of worship.

In the bulletin issued by the , collected FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on the ABC network, alert of the Possibility that the Moscow attack inspired others to carry out similar attacks in the United States .

The warning comes before thousands of people in the US gather in public on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse, which can also be seen in Mexico and Canada.

He attack on the Russian concert hall, Crocus City Hallleft at least 144 dead and more than 500 injured.

Before that attack, a week before the Russian presidential elections of March 15 to 17, The US embassy in Russia asked US citizens to avoid mass events in Moscowsuch as concerts, because there was information that “extremists” were planning some type of attack.

As reported by The Washington Post this week, the US had even warned Russia that the Crocus City Hall was one of the possible targets of a jihadist attack.