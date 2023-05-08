The Ukrainian military authorities today activated the anti-aircraft alert throughout the territory of the country due to the possibility of a Russian attack with Kinzhal supersonic missile, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat said at a press conference.

“An alert has been declared throughout Ukraine for the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which is the one carrying the Kinzhal missiles,” said Ignat, who warned that the Ukrainian army does not have anti-aircraft defenses capable of protecting the entire territory of this type of missile.

“I want to remind you that we do not have enough Patriot systems that can protect the skies over Ukraine from this type of weapon.”, Ignat said addressing the Ukrainians. “It is an extremely fast and very precise aeroballistic missile,” added the military.

A Ukrainian military spokesman announced this weekend the interception last week in the sky of kyiv of a Russian Kinzhal missile.

kyiv would have used one of the Patriot anti-missile systems for the interception received last month from their NATO allies.

Up to that time, Ukraine did not have anti-aircraft defense systems capable of intercepting this type of missile. However, kyiv can only cover a limited number with the number of patriot systems received.

The Kinzhal (Dagger in Russian) are airborne missiles that They have a range of more than 2,000 kilometers and a speed ten times greater than sound.

This high-precision hypersonic missile it can carry both nuclear warheads and conventional payloads.